Motilal Oswal AMC launches two new fund of fund offers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company (AMC) launched two new fund of fund offers that will invest across its actively managed schemes in domestic and international equities and debt market schemes, while also investing in ICICI Mutual Fund’s gold fund.

The Motilal Oswal Asset Allocation Passive FoFs come in two variants aggressive and conservative. The NFO opens on Friday and closes on March 5, and the date of allotment is March 12. The fund house has also filed papers with markets regulator SEBI for launching two passive index funds on emerging markets and developed markets, with focus on Europe and Japan.

Currently, the fund house’s passive funds asset under management is worth Rs 6,500 crore. The fund will follow strategic rebalancing, eliminating market-timing risk. There is no fund manager risk or credit risk involved.

The FoFs will be taxed as debt instruments and long-term investors can claim indexation benefits “With thousands of investment options today, this single fund is sufficient for an investor’s needs. These funds deliver good returns in most market conditions,” said Pratik Oswal, head - Passive Funds, Motilal Oswal AMC.