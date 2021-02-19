STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Retail inflation for farm, rural workers eases in January

In the case of farm workers, it recorded a decrease of 1-20 points in 18 states, and an increase of 15 points in Kerala; whereas index of Madhya Pradesh remained stationary.

Published: 19th February 2021 06:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 06:05 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha Farmers

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Retail inflation for farm workers and rural labourers eased to 2.17 per cent and 3.25 per cent in January, mainly due to lower prices of certain food items.

The numbers in December 2020 had stood at 2.35 per cent and 3.34 per cent, respectively.

"Point-to-point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL (Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers) and CPI-RL (Consumer Price Index for Rural Labourers) decreased to 2.17 per cent and 2.35 per cent in January 2021, from 3.25 per cent and 3.34 per cent, respectively, in December 2020," the labour ministry said in a statement.

Inflation based on food index of CPI-AL and CPI-RL stood at 1.02 per cent and 1.22 per cent, respectively, in January 2021.

All-India CPI-AL and CPI-RL for January 2021 decreased 9 points and 8 points to stand at 1,038 and 1,045 points, respectively.

The major contribution towards the fall in general index of agricultural labourers and rural labourers came from food with (-)12.52 points and (-)11.40 points, respectively, mainly due to fall in prices of pulses, onion, potato, cauliflower and brinjal.

The fall or rise in index varied from state to state.

In the case of farm workers, it recorded a decrease of 1-20 points in 18 states, and an increase of 15 points in Kerala; whereas index of Madhya Pradesh remained stationary.

Tamil Nadu, with 1,250 points, topped the index table; whereas Himachal Pradesh, with 819 points, stood at the bottom.

In the case of rural labourers, it recorded a decrease of 2-20 points in 17 states and an increase of 2-15 points in 2 states; whereas index of Madhya Pradesh remained stationary.

Tamil Nadu, with 1,234 points, topped the index table; whereas Bihar, with 850 points, stood at the bottom.

Amongst states, the maximum decrease in the Consumer Price Index numbers for agricultural labourers and rural labourers was experienced by Bihar and West Bengal (-20 points each), respectively, mainly due to fall in the prices of onion, chillies green, vegetables and fruits and gur.

On the contrary, the maximum increase in the Consumer Price Index numbers for agricultural labourers and rural labourers was experienced by Kerala (+15 points each), mainly due to rise in the prices of rice, fish fresh and vegetables and fruits etc.

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar said in the statement, "The inflations based on CPI-AL and CPI-RL have dipped to 2.17 per cent and 2.35 per cent, respectively, driven by lower food inflation mainly on account of decline in prices of pulses, onion, potato, cauliflower, and brinjal, etc."

Labour Bureau Director-General D P S Negi said in the statement, "The decline in inflation will bring cheers to the millions of labourers working in rural areas, as it will put lesser burden on their pockets."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Retail inflation farm workers rural labourers
India Matters
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
2nd Covid wave? Weekend lockdown in Maharashtra town as cases surge
Image of cows used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh candidates including NRIs log in for national online cow test
Passengers are screened at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai | PTi
Centre issues new Covid guidelines: RT-PCR test must for foreign arrivals
Protesting farmers block railway tracks as part of the nationwide 'Rail Roko Andolan at Shahpur in Ambala. (Photo| PTI)
Rail roko: 'Will burn crops but continue stir', says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Erode's famous idlis, made with love: Here's why they're different from the ones made at home
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
Gallery
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp