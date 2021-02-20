STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Electric vehicles usage should be made mandatory for government officials

Petrol and diesel prices rose for the 11th straight day on Friday and breached the Rs 90-mark (petrol per litre) in Delhi.

For representational purpose. (Photo | Pexels)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that he plans to convert all vehicles in his ministry to electric vehicles (EVs) and urged other departments to follow suit to bring down running costs and reduce carbon emission. According to him, use of 10,000 electric vehicles in Delhi alone can alone save Rs 30 crore per month.

Without mentioning the record hike in fuel prices, the minister said that there is an urgent need to find fossil fuel alternatives to avoid serious consequences in the coming future. “Currently we import crude oil worth Rs 8 lakh crore. Its impact on the economy will be serious if it doubles in the next 4-5 years. Hence there is a need to look for alternatives,” said Gadkari, while launching the Go Electric campaign.

Petrol and diesel prices rose for the 11th straight day on Friday and breached the Rs 90-mark (petrol per litre) in Delhi. In Rajasthan, the same has crossed Rs 100 market, a first in history.  Promoting the use of EVs, Gadkari said he will be launching an all-new electric tractor in the next 15 days.

He added the speed at which EVs are launched, its prices will come in par with ICE vehicles in the next two years as volume plays a big role in reducing cost. At present, EV passenger vehicles are twice as expensive as ICE models. Gadkari also suggested providing subsidies to buy electric cooking appliances.

Nitin Gadkari Electric vehicles Transport Minister Delhi
