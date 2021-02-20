STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Finance Minister Sitharaman interacts with industry captains of Tamil Nadu

Takes suggestions from industrialists on Budget 2021 and listens to specific problems of industries in the state

Published: 20th February 2021 11:04 AM

Nirmala Sitharaman meets industrialists at Leela Palace in Chennai (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday met a group of industrialists and captains of India Inc in Chennai, as a part of post-budget discussions to take their suggestions. According to sources, the meeting was attended by TVS Motor chairman Venu Srinivasan, MRF chairman M Mammen, India Cements MD and vice-chairman N Srinivasan, former Ashok Leyland chairman R Seshasayee and Apollo Hospitals MD Sunita Reddy, among many others.

“The Finance Minister was very patient in listening to the views and suggestions from various industries. I thanked the Finance Minister for presenting an outstanding Budget for the year  2021-22. The Budget will spur growth. I told her that during this calendar year itself (2021), all the industries, including the manufacturing industries will be running in full capacity,” India Cements Ltd MD and vice-chairman 
N Srinivasan said.

Another top official said that the finance minister also took note of the specific industry problem of the state. There was also discussion on the problems faced by the micro, small and medium enterprises and the impact of Covid-19 on some of the business clusters in the state. Besides, she is also learnt to have had meetings with the trade associations. Friday’s meeting, however, was informal and there was no official release on its agenda.

