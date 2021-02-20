IKEA set to invest Rs 5,500 crore to build mall in India

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ingka Centres, part of the Ingka group and which owns most IKEA stores worldwide, on Friday said that it was setting up its first shopping centre in India entailing investments worth Rs 5,500 crore. The expansion comes after Group said it had bought a 48,000-square-metre plot in the city of Noida on the outskirts of Delhi.

The Swedih retailer, which opened its first store in India in 2018 in Hyderabad followed by one in Mumbai in 2020, said it would develop the new site into a mall anchored by an Ikea store—adding to Ingka Centre’s 45 existing Meeting Places across Europe, Russia and China. It plans to enter the United States this year and is looking to foray deeper into existing markets of operation.

This will mark a significant step-up for the furniture giant’s retail plans in the country. Noida has been chosen as the perfect location for a new retail-led destination that will match the lifestyles of the fast-growing population across India’s National Capital Region, Ikea said.

“India is an exciting and dynamic market, and today’s acquisition is a key milestone in our strategic vision to transform the business in response to the changing retail environment. Millions of people live within easy reach of Noida and we want to build emotional connections with them, by bringing as much value as we possibly can to their lives and communities,” said Ingka Centres MD Cindy Andersen.

The ‘Meeting Place’ concept is very different from a typical mall. “These are always anchored around an Ikea store and are designed to meet the needs of local communities,” the company said in a release.