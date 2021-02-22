CEAT opens all-women operated customer service centre in Punjab

By PTI

MUMBAI: Tyre maker CEAT on Monday announced the opening of all-women operated customer service centre Shoppes at Bhatinda in Punjab and said it plans to set up such outlets pan-India in the next few months.

The all-women CEAT Shoppes include women workforce for all service-related assistance to customers. This also includes manual jobs like wheel changing, balancing and operating various machinery to service a vehicle, the company said in a release.

CEAT had earlier this month said that these service outlets will work as full-fledged customer service centres.

Join us on 22nd February and witness history in the making as we launch the country's first-ever CEAT tyre shoppe, owned, run and managed by a team of women! pic.twitter.com/tWTsjSttBh — CEAT TYRES (@CEATtyres) February 21, 2021

At the time of the global crisis due to the pandemic, many people have lost their jobs but with this initiative, CEAT Tyres is opening avenues for women and creating more employment opportunities.

The first of such Shoppes has been opened in Bhatinda, north India followed by introduction of 10 Shoppes in the next few months across India, it said.

"We have been offering equal and fair opportunity to women in every field including our manufacturing plants.

From shop-floor engineers to leadership roles, CEAT has a diversified female workforce taking up challenging roles and growing in their respective fields.

"The all Women CEAT Shoppe is an industry first initiative which further reiterates our commitment to allow women to grow and make a mark in the Tyre Industry which is predominantly male driven business," said Amit Tolani, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT.

The initiative will not only provide financial stability to women but will inspire many others to join this industry as the company plans to expand its footprints across India with many more such outlets in the months to come, he said.

CEAT will be investing in providing end-to-end training to the women running these outlets, said the release.

With over 300 Shoppes in India, these outlets are authorised one-stop shops for vehicular assistance for sales and service to customers, the company said.