STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

CEAT opens all-women operated customer service centre in Punjab

CEAT had earlier this month said that these service outlets will work as full-fledged customer service centres.

Published: 22nd February 2021 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

Tyre maker CEAT. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Tyre maker CEAT on Monday announced the opening of all-women operated customer service centre Shoppes at Bhatinda in Punjab and said it plans to set up such outlets pan-India in the next few months.

The all-women CEAT Shoppes include women workforce for all service-related assistance to customers. This also includes manual jobs like wheel changing, balancing and operating various machinery to service a vehicle, the company said in a release.

CEAT had earlier this month said that these service outlets will work as full-fledged customer service centres.

At the time of the global crisis due to the pandemic, many people have lost their jobs but with this initiative, CEAT Tyres is opening avenues for women and creating more employment opportunities.

The first of such Shoppes has been opened in Bhatinda, north India followed by introduction of 10 Shoppes in the next few months across India, it said.

"We have been offering equal and fair opportunity to women in every field including our manufacturing plants.

From shop-floor engineers to leadership roles, CEAT has a diversified female workforce taking up challenging roles and growing in their respective fields.

"The all Women CEAT Shoppe is an industry first initiative which further reiterates our commitment to allow women to grow and make a mark in the Tyre Industry which is predominantly male driven business," said Amit Tolani, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT.

The initiative will not only provide financial stability to women but will inspire many others to join this industry as the company plans to expand its footprints across India with many more such outlets in the months to come, he said.

CEAT will be investing in providing end-to-end training to the women running these outlets, said the release.

With over 300 Shoppes in India, these outlets are authorised one-stop shops for vehicular assistance for sales and service to customers, the company said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CEAT Tyre maker
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp