SAIL bags six awards at PRSI National Awards 2020

The awards were presented by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya during a virtual ceremony on February 21.

Published: 22nd February 2021 06:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 06:03 PM   |  A+A-

SAIL, Steel Authority of India

An advertisement of Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL) at a street in New Delhi. (File Photo | Reuters)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has bagged six awards for its efforts in field of communication at the PRSI National Awards-2020 conferred upon by the Public Relations Society of India.

The awards were presented by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya during a virtual ceremony on February 21.

"SAIL has been awarded in House Journal (English), Best Communication Campaign (External Publics), Communications Campaign of the Year - COVID-19, Special/Prestige Publication, E-newsletter, and Corporate Website categories," according to an official statement.

PRSI is the national association of Public Relations practitioners that promotes the recognition of public relations as a profession and interpret to the public the objectives of public relations as a strategic management function.

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) is one of the largest steel-making companies in India and one of the Maharatna's of the country's Central Public Sector Enterprises. 

