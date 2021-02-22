STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vedanta chief financial officer GR Arun Kumar resigns

Vedanta Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd, is one of the world's leading diversified natural resource companies with business operations in India, South Africa, Namibia, and Australia.

Published: 22nd February 2021

Vedanta

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Vedanta on Monday said G R Arun Kumar has resigned as chief financial officer (CFO) of the company.

The company will announce the effective date of relieving of Kumar and details of the successor in due course, Vedanta Ltd said in a filing to BSE.

"The board has taken note of the resignation of GR Arun Kumar from the post of Whole-Time Director & Chief Financial Officer of the company to pursue career outside of the Group," Vedanta said.

Kumar has made invaluable contribution towards the company's growth and its transformation journey during his tenure of close to eight years, it added.

Vedanta is a leading producer of oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, aluminium and power.

