STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

MSMEs recovering slowly but risks remain high

Most MSME borrowers are expected to lower their leverage levels as revenues would take relatively longer to reach pre-Covid levels.

Published: 23rd February 2021 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Welding

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as credit flow to the MSME segment continues to witness growth, aided by the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) scheme, and non-performing loan (NPL) ratios have declined across all lenders, risks to MSME borrowers are rising with those in the high-risk segment witnessing higher downgrades. Experts say that this book would likely be the slowest to recover from the impact of Covid. 

According to the recently released SIDBI-MSME Pulse report, the share of downgrades has increased sharply for low-risk segments and, most prominently, for micro segment borrowers—up 36 per cent during the second quarter of FY21 over 24 per cent a year ago. 

As expected, downgrades were higher in discretionary spend sectors such as hospitality and logistics. “On the other hand, upgrades have declined by half to 31 per cent in the high-risk segment over the previous which is a cause for concern. We are still uncertain if the current loan growth of 5.7 per cent year-on-year (3.5 per cent QoQ), which is closer to the overall loan growth is likely to sustain given that the uncertainties around this segment are the highest,” Kotak Institutional Equities. 

Besides, most MSME borrowers are expected to lower their leverage levels as revenues would take relatively longer to reach pre-Covid levels.

According to the report, the MSME customer base has 20 per cent of customers who pay-down debt levels, 75 per cent who maintain balance and 5 per cent who increase their debt levels.

This ratio differs based on the rating scale with weaker MSMEs having a higher share of borrowers who build balances.

“In a post Covid environment, we expect a higher share of borrowers to either pay-down or maintain balance which should result in lower loan growth,” they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ECLGS MSME NPL
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp