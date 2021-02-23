STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Organisations in India projecting 7.7 pc salary increase in 2021: Survey

As per the survey, sectors with the highest projected increases include, e-commerce and venture capital, hi-tech/information technology, ITeS, life sciences.

Published: 23rd February 2021 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Companies in India are likely to offer a 7.7 per cent salary increase in 2021, one of the highest among the BRIC nations, and higher than the average actual increase of 6.1 per cent in 2020, says a survey.

Global professional services firm Aon Plc on Tuesday released insights from its latest Salary Increase Survey in India, as per which 88 per cent of the surveyed companies reported that they intend to increase salaries in 2021, as compared to 75 per cent companies in 2020, reflecting positive business sentiment.

The study, that analysed data across 1,200 companies from more than 20 industries noted that while salary increments indicate strong recovery, the Code of Wages could be a gamechanger.

"We expect the increment dynamics for 2021 to play out over a longer period of time given the uncertainty and potential impact of forthcoming changes," Nitin Sethi, partner and Chief Executive Officer of Aon's performance and rewards business in India, said.

The proposed definition of wages under the new Labor Codes could lead to additional compensation budgeting in the form of higher provisioning for Benefit plans like gratuity, leave encashment and provident fund, Sethi noted.

"We expect organisations to review their compensation budgets in the second half of the year once the exact financial impact of the Labor Codes is known. It is also possible that some of the salary increments may not translate into higher cash-in-hand for employees if organisations choose to pay higher provident fund contributions on the new definition of Wages," he said.

As per the survey, sectors with the highest projected increases include, e-commerce and venture capital, hi-tech/information technology, ITeS, life sciences.

On the contrary, sectors with the lowest projected increases include hospitality/restaurants, real estate/infrastructure, engineering services.

It further noted that attrition has been one of the lowest in the last few years at 12.8 per cent, which talks about the maturity of India Inc and also lesser opportunity for people to move as they preferred to wait and watch.

Despite a tough 2020 with stringent lockdowns, India continues to project the highest salary increases among the BRIC nations, the survey noted.

"The highest-paying sectors in 2021 continue to be the ones from last year - information technology, information technology-enabled services, life sciences, e-commerce and fast-moving consumer goods," said Roopank Chaudhary, a partner in Aon's human capital business in India.

Chaudhary further noted that "It's notable that the sectors that were adversely impacted by COVID-19, such as retail, hospitality and real estate, are projecting healthy increases in the range of 5-6 per cent. Such numbers reflect their intent to stay relevant and to control attrition, which had increased for these industries last year."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Salary Hike 2021 Salary 2021 India Salary Survey India Salary Survey 2021
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lotus will bring 'Asol Poribartan' in West Bengal: PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Petrol and diesel prices resurge after two-day break
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp