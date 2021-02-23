STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TVS Motor Company appoints Timothy Prentice as Vice President - Design

TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: TVS Motor Company on Tuesday said it has appointed Timothy Prentice as Vice President - Design.

Prentice brings on board 35 years of experience in motorcycle design, project management and product development.

His appointment is expected to further boost the company's ability to stay ahead of rapid changes in design trends and maintain its competitive edge in future technology, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

Specialised in advanced design planning, Prentice's experience in designs for high performance electric vehicles will augment the company's EV line-up design to the next level, it added.

"I am confident that Tim will greatly enhance our ability to bring our design philosophy to the next generation of vehicles. His vast experience will advance TVS Motor Company's long-standing design focus to meet the rapidly changing needs of our esteemed customers in this dynamic new era," TVS Motor Company Director and CEO KN Radhakrishnan said.

Prentice has worked on the design, project management and creative direction for clients such as Mission Motors, Triumph Motorcycles, Polaris, Windecker Aircraft, BMW Motorrad, Aprilia, Honda R&D, Disney Studios and Yamaha.

He is credited with designing iconic motorcycles such as Triumph Thunderbird (2009) and Triumph Speed Triple (2011).

He has also designed Mission Motor's Mission R (2010) electric motorcycle.

"Over the years, I have witnessed a dynamic shift in TVS Motor products' mobility design as they imbibe futuristic innovations while keeping customer experience at the centre of the offering. I look forward to becoming a part of this journey and work with the team to realise innovative future designs for our next generation two-wheelers," Prentice noted.

