STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Zomato raises USD 250 million in funding from Tiger Global, Kora and others

In January 2020, Zomato had raised USD 150 million (over Rs 1,065 crore) at a pre-money valuation of USD 3 billion.

Published: 23rd February 2021 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

Zomato

Zomato (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Info Edge on Monday said its investee company Zomato has raised USD 250 million (over Rs 1,800 crore) in funding from Tiger Global, Kora and others, valuing the online food ordering platform at USD 5.4 billion.

"Zomato Pvt Ltd has closed a primary fundraise of USD 250 million from five different investors...The transactions valued Zomato at a post-money valuation of USD 5.4 billion (exchange rate of Rs 73.5 per US dollar)," Info Edge said in a regulatory filing.

On a fully converted and diluted basis, Info edge's effective stake in Zomato stands at 18.4 per cent, it added.

Comments from Zomato could not be elicited immediately.

As per the latest filing by Info Edge, USD 115 million has been invested by Kora Management LP, USD 55 million from funds associated with Fidelity, USD 50 million from Tiger Global Management, LLC, USD 20 million from Bow Wave Capital Management, LP and USD 10 million from Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC.

In September last year, Info Edge had said Zomato had raised USD 160 million (about Rs 1,173 crore) in funding from Tiger Global and Temasek Holdings subsidiary MacRitchie Investments that valued the online food ordering platform at USD 3.3 billion.

In January 2020, Zomato had raised USD 150 million (over Rs 1,065 crore) at a pre-money valuation of USD 3 billion.

Zomato -- which competes aggressively with Prosus-backed Swiggy in the Indian market -- has previously stated that it plans to go for an initial public offering (IPO) in the first half of 2021.

The online food delivery segment has seen significant growth in the last few years with Zomato and Swiggy competing head-on to grab market share.

Zomato's FY20 revenue had jumped over two-folds to USD 394 million (around Rs 2,960 crore) from the previous fiscal, while its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) loss was at around Rs 2,200 crore in FY2019-20.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zomato Tiger Global Kora Zomato Funding
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lotus will bring 'Asol Poribartan' in West Bengal: PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Petrol and diesel prices resurge after two-day break
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp