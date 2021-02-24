STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

BSE, NSE to remain open till 5 pm

The move comes after the National Stock Exchange (NSE) suffered an outage earlier in the day due to technical glitches.

Published: 24th February 2021 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

Nifty, Sensex, BSE, NSE

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Leading bourses BSE and NSE said their equity and derivatives markets will remain open till 5 pm on Wednesday.

The move comes after the National Stock Exchange (NSE) suffered an outage earlier in the day due to technical glitches.

"BSE equity and equity derivatives markets will remain open till 5 pm today as decided jointly between exchanges today. All other markets timings will remain as normal," BSE said in a statement.

According to an NSE notification, futures and options (F&O) and normal market operations will resume at 3.45 pm and close at 5 pm. Earlier in the day, the country's largest stock bourse NSE said trading across segments came to a halt at 11.40 am due to connectivity issues.

The bourse said it depends on two telecom service providers for connectivity, and both failed simultaneously, resulting in the outage.

However, the broader Indian markets were not impacted as communication lines at BSE continued even as NSE faced troubles.

"Expiry eve is a crucial day for expiry related trades as time decay sets in. As indices froze a little after 10 am, F&O trades that reference such benchmark indices also slowed down.

"With hardly an hour's trade possible for such index-based traders the higher margins on F&O positions may have been a double whammy," said Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

BSE being open may not have been much solace but certainly a backup avenue for cash traders, he said, adding that VIX had calmed down after Monday's steep fall, and the extended session post 3.45 pm could help settle things.

As of Tuesday, Nifty and Bank Nifty rollovers were at 40.9 and 36.7 respectively, in line with what is usually seen on similar days of previous expiries, he noted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BSE NSE NIFTY Sensex
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
8,807 new Covid cases, 80 deaths in Maharashtra, Mumbai reports 1,167 infections
File photo of passengers arrived from UK to Chennai being taken to quarantine centre. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Home quarantine for those coming to TN from Kerala, Maharashtra
Representational Image.
Telangana among top four states with rise in active Covid cases
The underlying conditions have been defined by a special panel of doctors appointed by the government. (Representational Photo)
45+ with co-morbidities? Your Covid jab window opens on March 1

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp