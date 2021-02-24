STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Central PSUs set to miss FY21 capex target

Officials say that the public enterprises have not been able to achieve even half of their budgeted target so far.

Published: 24th February 2021 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

money

For representational purposes

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) are likely to miss their capital expenditure (capex) target this financial year as many of them have not spent even 50 per cent of the budgeted target. According to the sources in the finance ministry, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has expressed concern over low capex utilisation of PSUs. With just one more month left for FY21 to end, she has also asked them to aggressively work on it. 

“Because of the coronavirus pandemic, most PSUs could not spend their capital as required. Recognising the difficulty, the finance ministry has asked them to spend at least 75 per cent of the capital outlay for FY21 by March 31. However, even this seems difficult as, going by the latest update, many PSUs have not yet achieved half of their target. FM has asked PSUs to work on the targets,” a senior finance ministry official told TNIE.

The finance minister, in her last review meeting with the heads of public sector enterprises, has encouraged the CPSEs to perform better to achieve their targets and has specifically asked them to ensure that the capital outlay for FY21 is spent properly and within time. In a video conference meeting held with CMDs of 13 petroleum-sector CPSEs and Coal India on October 19, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted that capex performance was 32 per cent of FY21 target in H1 FY21 versus 40 per cent a year ago. She had asked the PSU heads to resolve issues at ground level.

But to no avail as despite the nudge, their performance remains not up to the mark. Besides, there was separate instruction from the Prime Minister’s Office which had directed the CPSEs to double their capex to Rs 2 lakh crore in FY21 from the initial target of Rs 1 lakh crore. In addition, at the September review meeting, capex targets of petroleum and coal CPSEs were scaled up to Rs 3 lakh crore for FY22. The combined capex of CPSEs with annual budgets above Rs 500 crore turned out to be Rs 4.41 lakh crore or 90 per cent of the target in FY20.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FY21 PSU
India Matters
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid negative test results must for people coming to Delhi from 5 states
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Most buses in TN may be off roads from Feb 25 due to strike
Lessons that China learnt from the Ladakh standoff
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC rejects plea for extra chance in UPSC exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp