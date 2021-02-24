STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyundai to enter 7-seater premium SUV space in India with Alcazar launch this year

The Hyundai Alcazar will offer customers upscale mobility, be it for business travel or families travelling together, the company said in a statement.

The logo of Hyundai Motor

The logo of Hyundai Motor. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Wednesday said it will enter the seven-seater premium SUV segment in India with the global debut of its Alcazar model this year.

The Hyundai Alcazar will offer customers upscale mobility, be it for business travel or families travelling together, the company said in a statement.

HMIL Managing Director and CEO S S Kim said, "The year 2021 will add a new chapter in HMIL history, as we gear-up to enter and redefine a new segment."

As Hyundai completes 25 years in the country, he said, "We will re-emphasise our commitment to Indian customers with the global debut of Hyundai Alcazar that is 'Made in India' and 'Made First for India'."

The Hyundai Alcazar will enter the seven-seater SUV segment, where the existing players include Mahindra XUV500, newly launched Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus, among others.

HMIL said the Alcazar has been inspired by royal lineage of castles and palaces, denoting grandeur, spaciousness and solidity.

It is targeted at sophisticated, innovative and tech savvy customers. It, however, did not disclose further details of the upcoming product.

