Maruti drives in new Swift with price starting at Rs 5.73 lakh

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday launched updated version of its premium hatchback Swift priced between Rs 5.73 lakh and Rs 8.41 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Taking the legacy of the model forward, the new Swift 2021 aligns with the customers' needs for freshness and technology, MSI said in a statement.

"Since its launch in 2005, Swift has revolutionised the premium hatchback segment in India. Swift with its sporty performance, upright stance and unmistakable road presence emphasizes individuality that stands out from the crowd," MSI Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said.

Over the years, Swift has earned the warmth of nearly 2.4 million customers, he added. "The new Swift takes this legacy a notch higher with a new powerful K-series engine, sportier dual tone exterior, best-in-class fuel efficiency and enhanced safety features," Srivastava noted.

It comes with manual and automatic automatic gear shift (AGS) transmissions. The manual trims are priced between Rs 5.73 lakh and Rs 7.91 lakh, while the AGS variants are tagged between Rs 6.86 lakh and Rs 8.41 lakh.

The 1.2 litre petrol model with manual transmission comes with fuel efficiency of 23.2 km per litre while the automatic versions feature fuel economy of 23.76 km per litre, the auto major said.