STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex jumps over 200 points in early trade; Nifty tops 14,750

Axis Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, SBI, Reliance Industries, ONGC and UltraTech Cement.

Published: 24th February 2021 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Bombay Stock Exchange. (File Photo | EPS/ Debdutta Mitra)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 200 points in the opening session on Wednesday tracking gains in index majors Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank, despite weak trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 207 points or 0.42 per cent higher at 49,958.41. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty was quoting 69.35 points or 0.47 per cent up at 14,777.15.

Axis Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, SBI, Reliance Industries, ONGC and UltraTech Cement.

On the other hand, TCS, PowerGrid, Infosys, HUL and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards. In the previous session, Sensex ended 7.09 points or 0.01 per cent higher at 49,751.41, and Nifty settled 32.10 points or 0.22 per cent up at 14,707.80.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,569.04 crore on Tuesday, as per exchange data.

Domestic equities look to be good at the moment despite mixed cues from Asian markets, said Binod Modi Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities.

"FIIs turning net sellers for last two days can be a reason to worry in the near term. However, we continue to believe that FIIs flow should be favourable in the medium to long-term perspective as underlying strength of Indian equities remains intact," he added.

US equities witnessed sharp reversal from initial losses and finished mostly higher as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell continued to sound dovish in his testimony.

Powell vowed to keep monetary policy accommodative and gave no indication that rising bond yields or possibility of higher inflation would make the Federal Reserve begin reining in its efforts to support the economy, Modi noted.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading on a negative note in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.56 per cent lower at USD 64.12 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex BSE NSE NIFTY
India Matters
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid negative test results must for people coming to Delhi from 5 states
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Most buses in TN may be off roads from Feb 25 due to strike
Lessons that China learnt from the Ladakh standoff
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC rejects plea for extra chance in UPSC exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp