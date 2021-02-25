Sunitha Natti By

Express News Service

The central government spending appears inadequate during the crisis year FY21, but truth is, states are equally to be blamed for. Be it capital investment or total government spending, states have pledged very little, specifically in the first two quarters, thereby dragging the general government (Centre and states)

expenditure almost throughout the current financial year.

While total spending by the states contracted two per cent between April and December, 2020, capital spending declined by a staggering 23.3 per cent. Even though the Centre’s investments shot up significantly during the same period, general government investment fell 14 per cent in the first nine months of FY21, thanks to the lower capital outlays of states.

An analysis of monthly accounts of 18 states, by brokerage firm Motilal Oswal, shows that while their total spending grew 3.1 per cent in the third quarter, over the past three quarters it contracted two per cent. Central government spending, on the other hand, grew 8.1 per cent, leading to just 2.8 per cent growth in general government spending adjusted for grants from the Centre in the corresponding period.

Besides, total receipts grew by just 1 per cent and consequently, states’ fiscal deficit stood at Rs 1.3 lakh crore or 2.4 per cent of GDP in Q3 — the lowest in the past four quarters. Worryingly, all 18 states ran a fiscal deficit during April-December, taking the aggregate fiscal deficit to Rs 4.6 lakh crore or 3.3 per cent of GDP. Consequently, the combined fiscal deficit stood at 11.7 per cent of GDP. It could touch even higher by the end of the fiscal.

Meanwhile, total receipts of Centre and states grew 23 per cent in the third quarter. Furthermore, the governments’ total receipts fell 11.3 per cent in none months, while total spending grew just 2.8 per cent a sharp contrast to 8.1 per cent growth in receipts posted by the central government, according to Motilal Oswal’s analysis.

Lastly, total transfers from the center to states (devolution + grants) fell for the second consecutive quarter due to weak tax collections. This led to one-third decline in the devolution of taxes to states in the third quarter, implying that states’ own receipts (taxes + non-taxes) grew 10 per cent in the quarter marking the first growth in three quarters.