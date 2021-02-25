Luxury housing in India turns cheaper even as global prices soar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: India’s metro cities including Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru witnessed a drop in prime residential properties during 2020 even as luxury housing became more expensive globally, according to Wealth report 2021 released by property consulting firm Knight Frank.

Global prime property markets witnessed a price increase at an average of 1.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY), but luxury houses in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, became cheaper by 0.1 per cent, 1.5 per cent and two per cent, respectively.

That said, the luxury housing market segment performed better than expected in 2020, with 66 of the 100 markets featured in Prime International Residential Index (PIRI 100), recording annual price growth of two per cent. PIRI 100 tracks the movements in luxury residential prices across the world’s top residential markets.

Delhi, ranked 72nd in terms of luxury residential prices which remained marginally lower at (-) 0.1 per cent in 2020 over the last year. Mumbai (ranked 77) and Bengaluru (ranked 79) registered a decline of 1.5 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively, in prime residential prices.

In terms of the most expensive properties worldwide, Mumbai topped the list amongst Indian metros with an average of 106 square metres of residential property worth $1 million. For the same amount, one can buy an area of 202 square metres in Delhi and 351 square metres in Bengaluru.