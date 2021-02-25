STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Spice maker Annapoorna Masalas eyes Rs 200-cr turnover

Published: 25th February 2021 09:43 AM

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Annapoorna Masalas, a 45-year old spices manufacturer, has chalked out plans to expand its footprints across the country and aims to achieve a turnover of Rs 200 crore in next three years. Speaking to this publication, Vijay Prasad, executive director of the company, said in the first phase it plans to strengthen its base in all the southern states and subsequently move to other parts of the country.

“Within the next 3-4 years’ time, our products will be available across the country,” said Prasad. Apart from Tamil Nadu, the company has presence in Tier I cities of Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh. “But, we are now aggressively working to make inroads into Tier II and Tier III cities in these Southern states,” he added. The USP of the Tamil Nadu-based company is their customised product range.

“We do very strong research work before developing our products for different regions. We have a team of experts, who identify local cuisines and develop masalas for those cuisines,” said Prasad, who is also a food scientist. Along with creating brand awareness through aggressive marketing campaigns, the company is also focussing on strengthening its distribution chain.

Currently, the company has 250 distributors and by this year end, Prasad said that the company will  add at least 150 more. “We have a roadmap to make our products available in kirana stores and shelves of departmental stores as well,” Prasad said. 

The company had a turnover of Rs 36 crore in FY20 and during the pandemic, demand for their products increased as more people started cooking at home.“In FY21, we will be able to achieve Rs 40 crore turnover. And I am confident that the figure will reach Rs 90 crore by next fiscal year,” added Prasad. Currently, the company has a manufacturing unit in Coimbatore. It plans to come with its second unit in Andhra Pradesh soon.
 

