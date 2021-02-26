Hotels incur Rs 1.43 lakh crore revenue loss in pandemic year

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: India’s hotel industry saw a sharp fall in revenue, by about 60 per cent, in 2020 with the occupancy plummeting to seven per cent when the pandemic struck, a sector analysis by Motilal Oswal showed. The key players in the sector have estimated the loss of the industry to the tune of Rs 1.43 lakh crore.

The report added that although the aggregate revenue rate (ARR) improved on a quarterly basis in Q3 FY21, all the key players reported an operating loss during the quarter which narrowed down as the occupancy rate increased. Aggregate operating loss for hotel players reduced to Rs 13.1 crore in Q3 compared to loss of Rs 244.3 crore in Q2. On a quarterly basis, the total expenditure grew 33 per cent, with a revenue growth of 105 per cent which helped hoteliers reduce operating loss, showed the analysis.

The key players predict the occupancy rates to improve as corporate travel picks up in Q1 FY22, leading to some recovery for the sector. The industry has witnessed demand revival in leisure travel. However, revival in corporate demand would remain a key metric to watch out going forward. The return of demand would drive up occupancy, with ARR growth following suit, the brokerage firm said in its report.

While FY21 earnings are estimated to remain weak, a sharp recovery is expected on a low base in FY22, led by improvement in ARR as normalcy returns, improved occupancy, positivity in cost rationalisation efforts and an increase in F&B income as banqueting/conferences resume, it noted.

Meanwhile, hoteliers say that cost-cutting measures would continue beyond Covid-19 and throughout FY22 in employee, power and food and beverage expenses. With uncertainty looming large over the hospitality industry, some players have converted their hotels into commedical centres and a few

luxury hotels are now on sale.