STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Twitter intends to make its content moderation practices more transparent: Jack Dorsey

Focussing on metrics like transparency, accountability, reliability and choice will have a huge impact, Dorsey noted.

Published: 26th February 2021 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2021 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Twitter has said that social media entities are facing a "significant trust deficit" and pledged to make its content moderation practices more transparent, giving people more control as it strives to be among the most open companies globally.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said the microblogging platform is making a lot of progress in its accountability by "owning our mistakes and correcting, and reliability by following published principles and not wavering". "We are lacking in transparency and giving people more choice and control," he told analysts.

Dorsey said that Twitter intends to make its content moderation practices more transparent, give people more control to moderate their interactions, enable a marketplace approach to relevance algorithms, and fund an open source social media standard.

"We agree many people don't trust us. Never has this been more pronounced than the last few years. And we aren't alone: every institution is experiencing a significant trust deficit," he said.

Focussing on metrics like transparency, accountability, reliability and choice will have a huge impact, Dorsey noted.

The comments come at a time when issues ranging from provocative posts to misinformation and from data breaches to privacy issues have placed social media companies including Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp on the line of fire in India, and other markets.

On Thursday, India announced sweeping regulations for social media firms as well as OTT (over the top) players requiring them to remove any inflammatory content flagged by authorities within 36 hours and setting up a complaint redressal mechanism with an officer being based in the country.

The guidelines also make it mandatory for platforms such as Twitter and WhatsApp to identify the originator of a message that authorities consider to be anti-national and against security and sovereignty of the country.

The norms on social media come within weeks of a spat between the government and Twitter over certain messages around farmer protests that the government saw as inciting violence.

The government sought removal of about 1,500 accounts and messages, a request that Twitter complied with, only after being warned of penal action.

While the company doesn't disclose country specific user numbers, government data put the microblogging platform's user base at 1.75 crore.

Dorsey also talked about working on doubling Twitter's development velocity by the end of 2023, resulting in doubling the number of features per employee that directly drive either mDAU (monetisable daily active users) or revenue.

"We have a goal of at least 315 million mDAU in the fourth quarter of 2023, which requires continued compounding growth at about 20 per cent per year from the base of 152 million mDAU we reported in the fourth quarter of 2019," he added.

The company also aims to more than double its total annual revenue to over USD 7.5 billion in 2023.

"This requires us to gain market share with performance ads, grow brand advertising, and expand our products to small and medium sized businesses throughout the world," Dorsey said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Twitter Jack Dorsey
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur (Photo | Rajveer Twitter)
Bail granted to activist Nodeep Kaur by Punjab and Haryana high court
election dates
Poll dates announced for TN, Kerala, Bengal, Assam and Puducherry
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp