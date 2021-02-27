Charter cargo services now from Chennai to Chicago, Munich

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Global logistics service provider DB Schenker on Friday said that it is now commencing direct weekly charter freighter services connecting Chicago and Munich with Chennai in Tamil Nadu as part of its global flight operations plan.

The weekly flight operations initiative, aimed at catering to the increasing demand for such services is the second such offering by DB Schenker in India, the company said in a release. The new B747F flight operations initiative is aimed at simplifying the logistics services of the fast-growing industries in India such as healthcare, retail & consumer, automotive and industrial offering seamless capacity to support customers, it said.

“The introduction of our second flight operations is a significant step towards reinforcing our Global Flight Operations Program to meet the growing logistics demand of the customers in India,” said Vishal Sharma, CEO of the India and Indian Sub-Continent cluster, DB Schenker.

Cargo being transported will be secured from departure to arrival with no extra handling requirements during the transit. Temperature sensitive cargo will be covered with protective material, it said. Transit time would remain 3 - 4 days approximately for Europe and the US bound shipments.