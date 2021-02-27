STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Rs 5.4 lakh crore m-cap wiped out as Sensex dives

After having rallied for months but facing minor setback over the recent few sessions, the BSE Sensex nose-dived 1,939 points (3.80 per cent) on Friday to close at 49,100.

Published: 27th February 2021 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Sensex

Friday saw bourses throughout the world. not only in India, close with heavy losses. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After having rallied for months but facing minor setback over the recent few sessions, the BSE Sensex nose-dived 1,939 points (3.80 per cent) on Friday to close at 49,100. Led by a spike in United States bond yields, the dive made investors poorer by Rs 5.4 lakh crore in a single day as market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms fell to Rs 206.18 lakh crore from Rs 200.81 lakh crore. 

The broader NSE Nifty also tanked 568 points (3.76 per cent) to close at 14,529. During intraday trade, Nifty went below the 14,500 mark while Sensex fell by as much as 2,149 points, its worst performance since the height of the pandemic last summer in May. 

“Domestic markets tumbled in line with global trend triggered by a sharp rise in bond yields. Increasing geopolitical tension between the US and Syria aggravated the selling. Q3 GDP data which is to be released today also added volatility in the Indian market,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Hemang Jani, Head of Equity Strategy, Broking & Distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Servcies said, “Equity markets opened gap down following spike in global bond yields and extended its weakness further as the session progressed. Panic in global bond markets led to sharp rise in yields which spooked investors amid fears of interest rate cycle reversal.”

Friday saw bourses throughout the world. not only in India, close with heavy losses. In the Indian stock markets, banking stocks took the biggest hit with Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank falling around 6 per cent. Rusmik Oza, Executive VP, Head of Fundamental Research at Kotak Securities said that since valuations were still on the higher side, investors would be wise to exercise caution. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex NIFTY
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur (Photo | Rajveer Twitter)
Bail granted to activist Nodeep Kaur by Punjab and Haryana high court
election dates
Poll dates announced for TN, Kerala, Bengal, Assam and Puducherry
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp