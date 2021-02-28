STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Maruti Suzuki India to increase focus on export markets in Africa, Latam

In FY2012-13, the company had achieved the milestone of one million exports.

Published: 28th February 2021 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2021 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti Suzuki India. (File photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL)  on Friday said that it has achieved the milestone of two million vehicle exports from India and that, going ahead, it will increase focus on export markets in the African and Latin American region.“Going forward, the company has aligned itself with the evolving needs of customers in African and Latin American nations. With a flurry of new models in pipeline, Maruti Suzuki will attract customers in new segments to enable the Company to accomplish bigger milestones at a much faster pace,” said Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

In FY2012-13, the company had achieved the milestone of one million exports. Out of the first million units, more than 50 per cent were undertaken to developed markets in Europe. Maruti Suzuki had commenced export of vehicles from India in FY1986-87 and the first large consignment of 500 cars was shipped to Hungary in September 1987.

The carmaker said that it has now gained a sizeable share in markets such as Chile, Indonesia, South Africa,  and Sri Lanka. Models such as Alto, Baleno, Dzire and Swift have emerged as popular choices in these markets. In January this year, it started production and export of Suzuki’s compact off-roader Jimny from India and Suzuki plans to use India as a production base. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maruti Suzuki india Maruti
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp