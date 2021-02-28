Maruti Suzuki India to increase focus on export markets in Africa, Latam

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Friday said that it has achieved the milestone of two million vehicle exports from India and that, going ahead, it will increase focus on export markets in the African and Latin American region.“Going forward, the company has aligned itself with the evolving needs of customers in African and Latin American nations. With a flurry of new models in pipeline, Maruti Suzuki will attract customers in new segments to enable the Company to accomplish bigger milestones at a much faster pace,” said Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

In FY2012-13, the company had achieved the milestone of one million exports. Out of the first million units, more than 50 per cent were undertaken to developed markets in Europe. Maruti Suzuki had commenced export of vehicles from India in FY1986-87 and the first large consignment of 500 cars was shipped to Hungary in September 1987.

The carmaker said that it has now gained a sizeable share in markets such as Chile, Indonesia, South Africa, and Sri Lanka. Models such as Alto, Baleno, Dzire and Swift have emerged as popular choices in these markets. In January this year, it started production and export of Suzuki’s compact off-roader Jimny from India and Suzuki plans to use India as a production base.