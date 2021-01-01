STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Allowed PMC bank to approve requests for withdrawal on hardship grounds to avoid delays in disbursal: RBI tells court

The PMC Bank has been put under restrictions, including limiting withdrawals, by the RBI, following the unearthing of a Rs 4,355-crore scam.

Published: 01st January 2021 11:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 11:33 PM   |  A+A-

Money laundering: Banks, RBI officials and many more fell victim to the taxman and Enforcement Directorate sleuths during demonetisation.

Reserve Bank of India. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday told the Delhi High Court that to avoid delays in the process of withdrawals from scam-hit PMC Bank on hardship grounds, the authority for approving such requests was delegated to the bank.

The submission by the country's central bank was made in an affidavit filed in the high court in response to the court's observation that instead of leaving it to the PMC Bank to decide which emergencies cited by its depositors were to be considered for disbursal of Rs 5 lakh to them, the RBI should have been taking the call.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan had said that since the RBI has imposed withdrawal restrictions on the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank, the central bank should have been the one taking the decision on allowing disbursals on hardship grounds.

"The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was to apply its mind and not act as a post office. If you (RBI) have imposed the restrictions, then you have to apply your mind. You cannot accept what PMC Bank says as gospel truth.

You cannot leave it to PMC bank to decide to whom it will disburse funds," the high court had said during a hearing on December 1 last year.

The PMC Bank has been put under restrictions, including limiting withdrawals, by the RBI, following the unearthing of a Rs 4,355-crore scam.

The observations came while hearing an application by consumer rights activist Bejon Kumar Misra seeking directions to the RBI to consider other needs of PMC Bank depositors such as education, weddings and dire financial position, not just serious medical emergencies as being done at present.

The application was filed through advocate Shashank Deo Sudhi in Misra's main PIL seeking directions to the RBI to ease the moratorium on withdrawals from the PMC Bank during the coronavirus pandemic.

In its affidavit filed pursuant to the December 1 hearing, the RBI has said that it had in January last year revised withdrawal guidelines on hardship grounds for all banks by permitting withdrawals up to a ceiling of Rs 5 lakh for treatment of critical life threatening ailments.

"Further RBI has also clarified to the bank (PMC) that COVID-19 may be considered as critical life threatening ailments and payments under the revised guidelines may be made in such cases," it has said.

It has also said that the PMC bank has invited expressions of interest (EoI) from eligible investors for investment or equity participation for its reconstruction and the last date for submission of EoI was December 15, 2020.

The PMC Bank has informed RBI that four proposals were received in response to the EoI and they were being examined with regard to their viability and feasibility which would take some time, the central bank has said in its affidavit.

The matter is expected to come up for hearing on January 4.

The court on May 28 had asked the Centre, the RBI and the PMC Bank to appreciate the difficulties faced by the depositors on withdrawals during COVID-19 pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RBI Delhi High Court PMC bank
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp