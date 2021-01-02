STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Carmakers end 2020 on a high as sales soar

India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) reported a 15 per cent year-on-year growth in domestic sales at 1,40,754 units. 

Published: 02nd January 2021 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Carmakers
By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Carmakers on Friday reported strong sales figures for December 2020 even as discounts and offers this year were significantly lower than those offered the previous year. India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) reported a 15 per cent year-on-year growth in domestic sales at 1,40,754 units. 

Total sales, including exports, were up by 20 per cent. Hyundai Motor India’s (HMIL) total sales for the month rose by 33 per cent to 66,750 units. The Korean carmaker’s domestic sales were up 25 per cent—its highest ever monthly tally. Exports increased 58.84 per cent to 19,350 units.

“The world has witnessed multiple challenges in 2020. However, as the most innovative brand, Hyundai has emerged stronger out of this crisis, leading the way for economic revival,” HMIL MD and CEO SS Kim said. “Looking towards the future, we are proceeding with cautious optimism and positively anticipate green shoots of recovery in 2021,” he added.  

Tata Motors continued its strong run and reported a 84 per cent y-o-y growth at 23,546 units. Shailesh Chandra, President of PV Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “The PV industry continued to grow robustly in Q3FY21, owing to pent up demand, strong festive season and shift towards personal mobility... We are continuing to debottleneck the supply chain and ramp up our output to meet the increased demand while addressing the availability of electronic components.”

Mahindra & Mahindra’s domestic passenger vehicle sales  were up 3 per cent while SAIC-owned MG Motor reported retail sales of 4,010 units—a growth of 33 per cent against the same month last year. The company also said that it has gathered 5,000 HECTOR and 200 EV bookings in the month. 

Doubts over sustainability remain
While the industry has registered sales growth in December, it remains uncertain about its prospects in 2021. An increase in prices, fading away of pent-up demand, on-going farmer protests, and fear of new Covid strains continue to cloud the outlook

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp