Carmakers end 2020 on a high as sales soar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Carmakers on Friday reported strong sales figures for December 2020 even as discounts and offers this year were significantly lower than those offered the previous year. India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) reported a 15 per cent year-on-year growth in domestic sales at 1,40,754 units.

Total sales, including exports, were up by 20 per cent. Hyundai Motor India’s (HMIL) total sales for the month rose by 33 per cent to 66,750 units. The Korean carmaker’s domestic sales were up 25 per cent—its highest ever monthly tally. Exports increased 58.84 per cent to 19,350 units.

“The world has witnessed multiple challenges in 2020. However, as the most innovative brand, Hyundai has emerged stronger out of this crisis, leading the way for economic revival,” HMIL MD and CEO SS Kim said. “Looking towards the future, we are proceeding with cautious optimism and positively anticipate green shoots of recovery in 2021,” he added.

Tata Motors continued its strong run and reported a 84 per cent y-o-y growth at 23,546 units. Shailesh Chandra, President of PV Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “The PV industry continued to grow robustly in Q3FY21, owing to pent up demand, strong festive season and shift towards personal mobility... We are continuing to debottleneck the supply chain and ramp up our output to meet the increased demand while addressing the availability of electronic components.”

Mahindra & Mahindra’s domestic passenger vehicle sales were up 3 per cent while SAIC-owned MG Motor reported retail sales of 4,010 units—a growth of 33 per cent against the same month last year. The company also said that it has gathered 5,000 HECTOR and 200 EV bookings in the month.

Doubts over sustainability remain

While the industry has registered sales growth in December, it remains uncertain about its prospects in 2021. An increase in prices, fading away of pent-up demand, on-going farmer protests, and fear of new Covid strains continue to cloud the outlook