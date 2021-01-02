New Year’s Eve sees record online food orders

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Online food delivery platform Zomato delivered 4,254 orders per minute on New Year’s Eve (December 31, 2020), with a single day GMV of Rs 75 crore—a 60 per cent spike compared to the previous year. Nearly one lakh delivery partners of Zomato helped serve the orders , Zomato CEO, Deepinder Goyal said in a tweet.“If we had unconstrained supply, we could have hit Rs 100 crore of GMV yesterday,” he added.

Goyal went on to point out that failure and customer complaint rates were at an all time low for the food delivery segment in India. “This is a testament to the work everyone in the ecosystem has put in to make this a delightful experience for customers,” he said.

The Zomato CEO had earlier said that online food delivery in India is headed for a major recovery after Covid disruptions, with December 2020 registering the highest-ever monthly GMV for the firm, almost 25 per cent higher than the previous peak seen in February 2020. The sector, he said, was coming out of the shadows with the tailwinds clearly visible. “We believe that the growth of the sector will continue post (the roll out of the)vaccine,” Goyal said.

Insights from Zomato’s year-end survey revealed that the highest order value for 2020 was one worth Rs 1,99,950. The food delivery platform also delivered over 17 lakh orders of pizza during November 2020 compared to 4.5 lakh such orders in March. Rival Swiggy said that Biryani was the most ordered dish on its platform in 2020 with more than three lakh Chicken Biryani orders sent out by new users.