STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

RoDTEP benefits subject to conditions notified by Government

The finance ministry had also said that the RoDTEP benefit would be available from January 1 even if the rates and other details are prescribed later.

Published: 02nd January 2021 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

trade, imports, exports, import, export, trade deficit

For representation purposes. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government on Friday said that the availability of benefits under the RoDTEP tax refund scheme for exporters will be subject to conditions and restrictions that would be notified over the next few days.

The government had, on Thursday, said that it has decided to extend the benefit of the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme to all goods, with effect from Friday. The finance ministry had also said that the RoDTEP benefit would be available from January 1 even if the rates and other details are prescribed later. 

“The benefit of RoDTEP would be available subject to the conditions, restriction, exclusions, ineligibility and fulfilment of the procedural requirements as notified,” the ministry said in a statement. These will be related to the details of export goods (tariff lines) eligible for scheme; applicable RoDTEP rate, value caps (wherever applicable) on such eligible goods/tariff lines; excluded category of exports; other conditions and restrictions and the procedural details for grant of RoDTEP duty credit, and the utilisation of the grants.

The government had approvd the scheme in March for the reimbursement of taxes and duties to exporters, with a view to give a boost the country’s dwindling outbound shipments.The new scheme will refund exporters the embedded central, state and local duties and taxes that were so far not being rebated or refunded and were, therefore, placing India’s exports at a disadvantage.

In view of this problem, a three-member committee  had been formed for the determination of ceiling rates under a scheme for reimbursement of taxes and duties to exporters. The country’s exports declined 17.76 per cent to $173.66 billion during April-November this financial year.

Benefits from January 1

The finance ministry also said that the RoDTEP benefit would be available from January 1 even if the rates and other details are prescribed later within the next few days or weeks

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Government RoDTEP
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp