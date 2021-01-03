STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Commerce ministry seeks views from departments on proposed national logistics policy

Source said that a robust logistics sector will help significantly in the sustainable economic growth of the country.

Published: 03rd January 2021 02:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2021 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

Suresh Prabhu

Former Union minister Suresh Prabhu (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The commerce ministry has sough views of different departments on its proposed national logistics policy which aims at enhancing productivity and competitiveness of manufacturers by reducing cost of logistics, sources said.

The proposed policy talks about developing national and state master plans for multi-modal connectivity; formulation of an umbrella national logistics law; comprehensive standards for the sector; and developing IT applications to provide solutions that include track and trace for trucks.

Besides, the policy proposes development of short-term training courses for creation of a talented workforce, and promotion of green logistics enterprises and infrastructure. To improve logistics for international trade, it proposes augmentation of physical facilities and land custom stations, improvement in inter-agency coordination to streamline inspection and testing, they said.

One of the sources said a robust logistics sector will help significantly in the sustainable economic growth of the country. The ministry would seek the Cabinet approval for the policy. In the last Budget, the government had announced that it will come up with National Logistics Policy.

The move comes at a time when high logistics cost is impacting competitiveness of domestic goods in international market. India's logistics sector is highly fragmented and the government aims to reduce the logistics cost from the present 14 per cent of GDP (Gross Domestic Product) to less than 10 per cent by 2022.

According to an official statement, the sector is very complex with more than 20 government agencies, 40 partnering government agencies, 37 export promotion councils, 500 certifications, and 10,000 commodities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Commerce Ministry National Logistics policy
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp