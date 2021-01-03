STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Exports dip marginally in December, trade deficit widens

While exports fell less than 1 per cent, imports grew about 7 per cent

Exports to China have gone up despite India taking a number of steps to reduce its import dependence.

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s exports contracted marginally by 0.8 per cent in December to $26.89 billion on account of reduction in trade of major products including petroleum products, leather and leather manufactures, cashew and marine products. On the other hand, imports grew by 7.6 per cent to $42.6 billion, showed data released by the commerce ministry. “India is a net importer in December, with a trade deficit of $15.71 billion as compared to a trade deficit of $12.49 billion, widened by 25.78 per cent,” the ministry said on Saturday.

Last year, in December imports stood at $39.5 billion while exports stood at $27.11 billion. In April-December 2020-21, the country’s merchandise exports contracted by 15.8 per cent to $200.55 billion over last year. Imports during the nine months of the current fiscal fell by 29.08 per cent to $258.29 billion as against $364.18 billion in the corresponding year.

Sectors that registered negative growth include petroleum products (-40.47 per cent), oil seeds (-31.8 per cent), leather and leather manufactures (-17.74 per cent), coffee (-16.39 per cent), ready-made garments of all textiles (-15.07 per cent), man-made yarn/fabrics/madeups (-14.61 per cent), marine products (-14.27 per cent), cashew (-12.04 per cent), plastic and linoleum (-7.43 per cent), and tobacco (-4.95 per cent).

Major commodities imported with positive growth include pulses (245.15 per cent), gold (81.82 per cent), vegetable oil (43.50 per cent), electronic goods (20.90 per cent), machine tools (13.46 per cent), pearls, precious and semi-precious stones (7.81 per cent), and fertilisers (1.42 per cent). Exporters say that operationalization of the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme effective from January 1, 2021 will further remove uncertainty.

“The new RoDTEP would provide complete rebating of Indian exports by refunding the taxes including embedded taxes, not rebated through any other mechanism. However notification of the rates is the need of the hour,” said Sharad Kumar Saraf, President, FIEO. He added that the marginal exports plunge seen in December is a sign of revival as order booking positions have continuously improved besides more new orders in the offing.

“Going ahead, we expect our inventories to be liquidated, adding further to the overall demand,” Saraf added. To jack-up exports, FIEO also urged the government to address some of the key issues including adequate availability of containers, softening of freight charges, release of the required MEIS benefits and clarity on SEIS benefits, and long pending demand for the creation of an Export Development Fund for marketing of Brand India products.

