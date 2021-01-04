STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

2021 will be year of reinvention and regeneration: Anand Mahindra

Mahindra said in spite of all the problems brought about by the pandemic last year, 'some unexpectedly great things had emerged from what seemed like an impossibly bad situation.'

Published: 04th January 2021 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Mahindra group has emerged stronger from the COVID-19 crisis and the 'strange & sinister year' 2020 will be transformed into a year of 'reinvention & regeneration' in 2021, according to the chairman of the conglomerate, Anand Mahindra.

In his New Year address to the 2.56 lakh employees of the group across 100 countries, Mahindra said in spite of all the problems brought about by the pandemic last year, "some unexpectedly great things had emerged from what seemed like an impossibly bad situation".

Drawing parallels to the development of COVID-19 vaccines, in which researchers and regulators have fast-tracked the vaccine development process to 10 months which otherwise takes 10 years, he said there are lessons for the group to learn from it in terms of following purpose-driven business, rebooting and re-evaluating.

"I think the first important learning from that story is that the day of the purpose-driven business has arrived," he said adding manufacturing the vaccine is a true purpose-driven business, which is gaining currency today but the group has been at it since 1997.

An even more important lesson is the power of a quick reboot as demonstrated by how quickly medical science abandoned its conventional approach and rebooted to tackle the new problem of COVID-19 by restructuring their processes, applying the latest technology, cut out the unnecessary loops and hoops that researchers used to jump through, and just went full steam ahead to develop a vaccine, he added.

"Just think, until this year, do you know the average time it took to develop a vaccine 10 years.  Yes 10 years. And yet, thanks to this crisis, we have today developed not one but three effective vaccines, within 10 months!" Mahindra added.

"Stating that he can't think of a more inspiring example than the development of COVID-19 vaccine, he said the group also emerged stronger by adopting a similar approach."

And how did we do it? The same way as the vaccine.  By re-evaluating our approach; by using technology and reinventing processes; by cutting out the unnecessary and the irrelevant; by using our capital more efficiently; above all, by moving with speed and agility," Mahindra added.

Exuding "enormous confidence that we stand on the verge of a new cycle of growth", Mahindra said, "This year, when we round off our 75th Anniversary celebrations on October 2nd, we will look back and our jaws will drop when we reflect on how far we have come from those first few months of paralysis from the pandemic; we will marvel at what a leap we took; what a reservoir of resilience we drew upon."

He further said,"With this DNA that is hard wired into us, I know that the troubles of 2020 will be relegated to the past. This 'strange & sinister year' will be transformed into a year of 'reinvention & regeneration' as we embark upon the third decade of the 21st century and confidently set our course for our centenary."

Ending his message with a video clip of footballer Cristiano Ronaldo taking a giant leap over a defender to score a goal, Mahindra said the image he hoped "will capture what I believe we will achieve in this New Year".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anand Mahindra COVID 19 COVID Pandemic Lockdown Coronavirus Vaccines
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp