Biggest returns to come from small and mid-caps

This year too, analysts say the trend is likely to continue on the back of strong economic revival that will pave the way for stronger earnings growth.

Published: 04th January 2021 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Money

Despite Covid-19 led economic slowdown and a sharp contraction of India’s GDP growth, stock markets ended 2020 with 15-16 per cent gains.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Mid-cap and small-cap stocks rose sharply from the lows of March 2020 and outpaced large-cap stocks in 2020.

“After a prolonged period of weakness, the small and midcap stocks have outperformed the large cap indices by a significant margin. 2021 will be a year of economic revival with GDP growth rate closer to double digits. Notwithstanding the low base, the economic revival will usher stronger earnings growth.

In a year of strong earnings growth, mid and small caps tend to see the market beating earnings growth and re-rating,” Axis Securities said in a recent report. It further added that small and mid cap stocks are likely to deliver very strong returns and when combined with other dominant themes, then the returns will be “even stronger”.

Despite Covid-19 led economic slowdown and a sharp contraction of India’s GDP growth, stock markets ended 2020 with 15-16 per cent gains. The Nifty mid-cap and small-cap indices, however, rose around 21 per cent each in 2020 while BSE small cap rallied at over 32 per cent in the last one year. Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO at HDFC Securities said, “We believe that small and mid-cap space will be back in favour in 2021. One of the most distinguishing characteristics of companies in this segment is higher growth rates than larger peers.” 

​Sector-wise, digital, healthcare, Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and telecom are expected to continue its run in 2021. 

“IT companies are winning big transformational deals which will have huge implications over the next few years. Similarly, healthcare and telecom sectors have seen massive changes. Business models are set to evolve further and stocks in these sectors will continue to outperform in 2021,” Axis said in a recent note. According to Jaideep Hansraj, managing director and Chief Executive Officer  of Kotak Securities said, the earnings of the Nifty-50 Index is estimated to rise by 11 per cent in FY21, by 28 per cent in FY22 and 19 per cent in FY23. 

“We see a sharp recovery in FY22E net profit coming from automobiles, banks, metals and the telecom sector. Our updated free float EPS for Nifty-50 stands at Rs 488 for FY21E, Rs 628 for FY22E and Rs 746 for FY23E,” he added.

Small is big

Till December 29, the BSE midcap index rose 2,842.99 points or 18.99%, while gains have been sharper for the small cap which zoomed 4,268 points or 31.15%. On March 24, the small cap index crashed to an all-time low of 8,622.24  but bounced back to scale a one-year high of 18,089.16 on December 29.

