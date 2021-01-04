STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad, Dubai Airports join hands for COVID-19 vaccine's seamless movement

Published: 04th January 2021 01:20 PM

RGIA | (File Photo | R.Satish Babu )

By PTI

HYDERABAD: GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited and GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo have signed a MoU with Dubai Airportsfor building an exclusive Vaccine Air Freight Corridor Product called'HYDXB-VAXCOR(Hyderabad to Dubai global Vaccine Corridor), the infra major said on Monday.

The MoU was signed in the backdrop of the city becoming a hub for COVID-19 vaccine and other antidotes with several vaccine manufacturers having their bases here, a press release from the infra major said.

The MoU was signed byPradeep Panicker, CEO-GMRHIA, Saurabh Kumar, CEO-GMRHAC and Eugene Barry, EVP-Commercial, Dubai Airports Corporation in a virtual ceremony organised last week, it said.

As per the MoU, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here and Dubai Airports will be according priority to the temperature sensitive vaccine shipments moving between both the airports for further connections to various continents as part of the "HYDXB-VAXCOR" and build this service offering as a key differentiator and value proposition for the vaccine customers and logistics stakeholders, it said.

This agreement will lead to the rollout of customised and simplified processes and infrastructural support to streamline the journey of Covid-19 vaccine right from the manufacturing unit to the airport and hub logistics to delivery to end-customers, the release said.

The partnership also entails technology collaboration, under which the entities will explore and work together on an integrated IT solution that will provide end-to-end visibility including shipment temperature and status tracking for the customers while cargo is in transit between Hyderabad and Dubai and during its onwards journey to various global destinations.

Pradeep Panicker said in the current global context, there is a need for meticulous planning and collaborations to ensure safe and efficient air transportation of Covid-19 vaccines and accordingly, "HYDXB-VAXCOR" is being offered for global distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

"We are also significantly upgrading our handling capacities for Covid-19 Vaccine shipments requiring Cold to ultra-cold temperature ranges and becoming Indias largest Air Cargo centre both for Export/Imports and Domestic distribution of the Vaccine," Panicker said.

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, said a major surge in demand for the efficient, safe and reliable global distribution of high volumes of Covid-19 vaccines is expected in the coming months.

"As the world's preeminent hub of choice, we wanted to be ready to respond to and accommodate that demand. Our partnership with GMR-Hyderabad is timed perfectly just as the global race to develop the vaccines enters the final stage. This corridor is the result of our proactive strategy to be ready with innovative, collaborative and agile shipping solutions for the industry," Griffiths added.

