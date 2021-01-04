STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd posts record sales, production numbers in December

For October-December 2020, the company has posted 19.26 LT standalone production, up 20 per cent from 16.10 LT in the same period in 2019.

Published: 04th January 2021 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

Labourers load steel rods onto a truck at a steel factory on the outskirts of Jammu July 12, 2012. (File | Reuters)

For representational purposes. (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Private steel maker Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) on Monday posted a record 30 per cent jump in its standalone production and 25 per cent growth in sales during December 2020.

The company's total production from its plants in India was at 7.27 lakh tonne (LT) in December, up from 5.59 LT during the same month in 2019, JSPL said in a statement.

During the month under review, its standalone sales were at 7.11 LT, as against 5.67 LT in December 2019. On a month-on-month basis, the production at 7.27 LT was over 18 per cent higher from 6.14 LT in November 2020. At 7.11 LT the sales in December 2020 were 26 per cent up compared to 5.65 LT in November 2020.

For October-December 2020, the company has posted 19.26 LT standalone production, up 20 per cent from 16.10 LT in the same period in 2019.

During the period under review, the sales were at 18.76 LT, registering a rise of 12 compared to 16.71 LT in October-December 2019.

In the statement, JSPL said the company recorded its highest ever production and sales numbers in December 2020, as well as in the October-December period.

"We are proud of our dedicated workforce who achieved such an extraordinary increase in the production with existing capacity by way of optimizing various operating parameters without any Capex. We will achieve even greater heights in times to come," JSPL Managing Director (MD) V R Sharma said.

Part of the OP Jindal Group, JSPL has presence in steel, power, mining and infrastructure sectors.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jindal Steel and Power JSPL Steel production Steel
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp