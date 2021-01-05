STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Audi launches new version of A4 in India; Price starts at Rs 42.34 lakh

The new Audi A4 is available in two trims -- Premium Plus and Technology, with customisable interior features.

Published: 05th January 2021 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

Audi. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: German luxury car maker Audi on Tuesday launched the new version of its popular sedan A4 in India with prices starting at Rs 42.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new fifth generation Audi A4 has a new design and is equipped with a 2.0-litre petrol engine that generates 190 hp of power.

It can accelerate from 0 to 100kph in 7.3 seconds and can attain a top speed of 241 km/hr, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the launch, Audi India head Balbir Singh Dhillon said, "we are extremely happy to start the year with the launch of the latest version of one of our bestsellers, the new Audi A4."

In its fifth generation, the new Audi A4 is equipped with the latest technology and sets a benchmark with the features on offer, he said adding, "the mid-size luxury sedan segment is competitive and we are confident that the new Audi A4 will be a game-changer in the arena".

The new Audi A4 is available in two trims -- Premium Plus and Technology, with customisable interior features.

It is also equipped with features such as keyless entry, gesture-based boot lid opening, power front seats with memory feature for driver's seat and three zone climate control. The car also has a 12V mild hybrid system that minimises fuel consumption.

The system comes with a belt alternator starter that shuts off the engine while coasting up to 10 seconds between 55 kmph and 160 kmph.

On the road ahead for the new year, Dhillon said, "2021 will see a host of new launches and we are very excited with what lies ahead. With a well-established petrol strategy in place, we are now geared to kick-off our EV strategy in India."

He said the launch of Audi e-tron is on the cards, which the company will announce shortly on its arrival.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Audi A4
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine by January 13, says Health Ministry
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp