Bajaj Auto sales rise 11 per cent as exports surge

Published: 05th January 2021 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

Bajaj Auto plant in Pune

Bajaj Auto plant in Pune (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bajaj Auto on Monday reported its highest-ever export figures for a month. The automakers said its total sales rose 11 per cent to 3.72 lakh units in December driven by exports.

Exports jumped 27 per cent to 2.33 lakh units as compared to 1.83 lakh units in the same month a year ago.

On the other hand, domestic sales fell nine per cent to 1.39 lakh units as compared to 1.53 lakh units in the year ago.

According to the company, two-wheeler exports went up by 31 per cent year-on-year to 2.09 lakh units while its domestic sales jumped four per cent to 1,28,642 units. 

Similarly, Honda Two Wheelers reported domestic sales growth of five per cent to 2.42 lakh units in December 2020 compared to 2.3 lakh in 2019.

“After the positive retail and wholesale traction in December, we enter 2021 with a new hope. The third quarter marked the first quarter of positive sales after a long time,” said YS Guleria, HMSI Director, sales & marketing, hoping the trend to continue.

