IT firms may post strong revenue growth in December quarter

TCS will kick off the Q3 earnings season with results on January 8, followed by peer Infosys which will release its Q3 numbers on January 13.

Published: 05th January 2021 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The tier I and tier II IT service companies are likely to post a sequential jump in revenue growth in the range of 2-3.5 per cent for the third quarter of FY21, which is a seasonally weak quarter due to furloughs and lesser working days. 

According to a sector analysis by Nirmal Bangs, the robust performance during the quarter ended December is attributed to the quick digital transformation that enterprises seem to want at this juncture.

Over the last six months, tech firms such as Accenture and TCS have reported a 16 per cent and 26 per cent increase in the order inflows, whereas Infosys and Wipro have announced large deal wins- reflective of the thrust digital businesses have given to the revenues. Tier-1 companies may also be looking at high-end single digit/ double-digit revenue growth in FY22 driven by acceleration in secular trends of core modernisation, digital transformation, cloud migration and automation.

“While margin improvement was above street expectations in H1FY21 owing to lower travel and marketing-related costs, with higher offshoring, lower subcontracting, cross-currency gains etc, we expect salary hikes in some companies to negatively impact margins. While all companies would benefit from cross-currency gains, it would be more modest than those seen in Q2 FY21,” the report said.TCS will kick off the Q3 earnings season with results on January 8, followed by peer Infosys which will release its 
Q3 numbers on January 13.

Analysts say, the key things to watch out for during Q3 results will be the outlook for IT spends in 2021 the interplay between legacy and digital, whether the digital acceleration will be compressed beyond FY23, the impact of another Covid waves on sectors like travel and hospitality.

