Marico delivers double-digit volume growth during Octpber-Decemeber

NEW DELHI: Fast-moving consumer goods maker Marico Ltd on Monday said that its India business has registered a double-digit volume and revenuw growth benefiting from a faster-than-expected recovery in consumer sentiment and strong festive season sales in the third quarter ended December.

It may be noted that the upcoming third quarter earnings will help gauge consumer demand and normalization of supplies in a year otherwise marked by the covid-led disruptions.

The maker of Parachute hair oil and Saffola oats said it has witnessed a robust performance across its portfolio with general trade continuing to grow healthier and rural markets staying ahead of urban.

“In the new age channels, while e-commerce continued the stellar run, modern trade after a soft first half, fared better in Q3. CSD (canteen store departments) continued to decline, albeit improving sequentially,” the company said in its quarterly update.

While the food and cooking oils business gained from strong in-home consumption, its personal care portfolio and other discretionary items suffered in the lockdown months.

“There was a steady revival in discretionary categories with the premium portfolios witnessing improving trends sequentially. However, still posting a modest decline on a year-on-year basis,” the company added.

Marico’s international business grew in “high-single digit” by constant currency, aided by growth in Bangladesh and recovery in a few other markets.

The company maintains an optimistic outlook for the rest of the year.