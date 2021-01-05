STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nissan to recruit 1,000 workers for Tamil Nadu operations, ramp up Suv production 

Published: 05th January 2021 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Japanese carmaker Nissan said on Monday that it will hire 1,000 workers and introduce a new shift at its Oragadam plant in Tamil Nadu to meet the growing demand for its newly launched compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) Magnite.

“The plant production capacity is being enhanced by introducing a third shift next month. We are also employing over 1,000 staff for the manufacturing plant in addition to employing more staff at the dealerships to attend the customer requests. This decision is aimed at reducing the waiting period,” the company said in a statement.

Nissan now aims to shorten the delivery period to two to three months.

Magnite is seen as the comeback vehicle for Nissan after its last launch Kicks received lukewarm response in India. 

According to the company, Magnite will continue to be available at the introductory prices on most of the variants till further notice.

Compared to other sub-compact SUVs such as Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Magnite is significantly cheaper.  Prices of Magnite starts at Rs 4.99 lakh.

“Nissan India has reached a colossal milestone with the launch of the all-new Nissan Magnite. Our brand philosophy of keeping the customer at the centre of everything we do enables us to create a game changer with a revolutionary value proposition. Customers have given their overwhelming response with record levels of bookings and as our token of our appreciation, we would like to continue the special introductory price till further notice.” said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India. Currently, it has 
123 sales outlets in India, 20 of which were added just before the launch of Magnite.

Soaring demand

