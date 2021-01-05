STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Rupee slips 13 paise to 73.15 against US dollar in early trade

On Monday, the rupee appreciated by 9 paise to close at a four-month high of 73.02 against the US dollar.

Published: 05th January 2021 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

India Rupees

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee depreciated by 13 paise to 73.15 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday tracking the muted opening in domestic equities.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit was trading in a narrow range. It opened at 73.02 against the US dollar and fell to 73.15 against the greenback, registering a fall of 13 paise over its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee appreciated by 9 paise to close at a four-month high of 73.02 against the US dollar.

"Uncertainty surrounding Georgia run-offs and rising COVID-19 infections could push investors towards the safe haven appeal of the US dollar and cap gains for the domestic unit," Reliance Securities said in a research note.

Most Asian currencies were flat against the greenback this Tuesday morning, it added. The UK has issued stay-at-home orders for citizens as it goes into a lockdown which is expected to last until mid-February.

The Sterling fell about 150 pips overnight from close to 1.37, said Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO, IFA Global.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.12 per cent to 89.76.

Traders said market participants remained cautious ahead of the outcome over the runoff elections in Georgia that will determine control of the US Senate.

In addition, traders will be eyeing the minutes of the December Federal Reserve meeting, the US ISM manufacturing and non-manufacturing data and the US monthly jobs report.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 174.91 points lower at 48,001.89, and the broader NSE Nifty was down 61.30 points at 14,071.60.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,843.22 crore on a net basis on Monday, according to provisional exchange data. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.18 per cent to USD 51.00 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rupee US Dollar
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine by January 13, says Health Ministry
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp