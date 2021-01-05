STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SAT rejects review plea in Religare’s loan recall case

Funds were diverted from the books of Religare Finvest for utilisation of promoters and promoter group entities of Religare Enterprises, as per the interim order.

Published: 05th January 2021 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 11:39 AM

Promoter of Religare Enterprises and the Fortis Healthcare hospital chain Shivinder Mohan Singh, being taken to Court by Economic Offences Wing f the Delhi Police officers from EOW office, Mandir Marg in New Delhi on Friday.

Promoter of Religare Enterprises and the Fortis Healthcare hospital chain Shivinder Mohan Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has dismissed an appeal of Shivinder Mohan Singh, former promoter of Fortis Healthcare, against markets regulator Sebi’s order asking Religare Enterprises and Religare Finvest to recall loans.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), through an interim order in March 2019, had asked Religare Enterprises and Religare Finvest to initiate steps to recall loans worth Rs 2,065 crore extended to Singh and several other entities.

Funds were diverted from the books of Religare Finvest for utilisation of promoters and promoter group entities of Religare Enterprises, as per the interim order. The direction came after the regulator received complaints alleging financial mismanagement and diversion of funds in Religare Finvest, a subsidiary of Religare Enterprises.

Singh’s counsel had challenged a confirmatory order that was passed on September 2019. Following Sebi’s confirmatory order, Singh approached SAT. Dismissing his plea, SAT said Singh was a director and 
promoter in both the companies when the alleged diversion of funds took place.

Further, the tribunal said Singh’s contention that he has nothing to do with diversion of funds cannot be accepted in principle at this stage. ‘We are not inclined to interfere in the impugned orders at this belated stage.

The appeal fails and is dismissed with a direction that the WTM (whole time member) will decide the matter within six months from the date the appellant (Singh) files his objection/reply to the show cause notice,’ the tribunal said in an order passed on December 24.

