With economy on the mend, factory activity holding steady

Manufacturing PMI was 56.4 in December, up from 56.3 in November, according to Nikkei Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index, compiled by IHS Markit

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s manufacturing sector had another positive month in December, the fourth consecutive monthly expansion, and up from 56.3 in November as companies increased production amid fresh orders. However, employers continued to reduce  manpower. The Nikkei Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (seasonally adjusted), compiled by IHS Markit, rose to 56.4 in December. The December reading, though elevated, remained marginally below October’s eight-year high of 58.9. For starters, PMI above 50 shows growth and below 50 depicts a contraction.

“The latest PMI results for the Indian manufacturing sector continued to point to an economy on the mend, as a supportive demand environment and firms’ efforts to rebuild safety stocks underpinned another sharp rise in production,” noted Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at IHS Markit. Both new orders and output continued to grow at a slower pace. Fresh export orders rose at the slowest pace in four months as a recent surge in coronavirus cases dampened overseas demand. Rising demand, however, failed to improve conditions in the labour market with manufacturers continuing to cut jobs. 

“The survey brought bad news of falling employment. However, the trend for jobs is at least moving in the right direction as the rate of contraction softened to the weakest in the current nine-month period of reduction,” added De Lima. Input prices surged at the fastest pace in over two years, threatening to squeeze profit margins as manufacturers were not able to fully pass rising costs on to customers. The high input cost is expected to keep inflation high in the coming months.

Conversely, manufacturers saw their stocks of finished goods decline again at the end of the year. The rate of depletion was steeper and faster than seen prior to April. According to survey participants, post-production inventories fell due to strong sales growth. The survey revealed that optimism about the 
next 12 months declined to a four-month low in December.

