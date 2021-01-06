Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to invest USD 250 million, roll out four new models by 2022

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) on Tuesday committed an investment of over $250 million in India towards the production of four new Jeep SUV models.

The company’s new local vehicle line-up includes the 2021 Made-in-India Jeep Compass, a locally produced three-row Jeep SUV, as well as the iconic Jeep Wrangler, and flagship Grand Cherokee, which will both be assembled at FCA’s joint venture manufacturing facility in Ranjangaon (Maharashtra). The four new models will be on Indian roads by the end of 2022.

The 2021 Jeep Compass is set to be unveiled in India on January 7, 2021 and production has already commenced. The luxury seven-seat mid-size Jeep, codenamed H6, will be launched in 2022.FCA India Managing Director Partha Datta said, “This investment is in addition to $450 million we have already committed to our Indian operations over the past five years.

We are delighted to announce our exciting new products, coupled with our continued commitment to India in Jeep brands 80th anniversary year.” American carmakers have long struggled to make a mark in India. Back in 2017, General Motors decided to exit the do market while Ford Motor had earlier announced the merger of its local operations with Mahindra & Mahindra but terminated it earlier this week. FCA’s new products, however, are set to heat up competition in the segment.