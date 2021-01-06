STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reviews progress of pipeline projects worth Rs 3.6 lakh crore

The Finance Ministry said that secretaries of these two departments were asked to promote investible projects by holding discussions with prospective investors.

Published: 06th January 2021 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the Cabinet briefing in New Delhi

Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday reviewed the progress of projects worth Rs 3.6 lakh crore under the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), an official statement said. The projects are being implemented by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.

During the meeting, the finance minister asked the two ministries/ departments to push infra expenditure by effectively implementing all NIP projects in time and ensure quick resolution of issues in coordination with state governments and other ministries.

Secretaries of these two departments were asked to promote investible projects by holding discussions with prospective investors, the finance ministry said in the statement. This was the second review meeting by Sitharaman with various ministries and departments to monitor and accelerate NIP project implementation.

"In the review meeting, in addition to infra spending along with annual targeted and achieved expenditure by these two ministries/departments, various initiatives taken by them to expedite were also discussed. 24 projects worth Rs 80,915 crore under the Ministry of Health and 10 large projects worth Rs 2,79,604 crore under the Department of Water Resources were reviewed in detail along with bottlenecks, if any, being faced in the project implementation," it said.

It was explained in the meeting that despite the pandemic, the NIP has managed to achieve substantial progress. The NIP was launched with 6,835 projects, which has now been expanded to more than 7,300. Projects identified under the NIP require investment of a whopping Rs 111 lakh crore during 2020-25.

The statement said that many ministries/departments have shown substantial progress in project implementation and expenditure, especially in the second quarter of 2020-21. In addition, the majority of ministries/departments have targeted substantially high infra expenditure in the current fiscal than the actual expenditure of FY'20.

Ministries were also asked to update the National Infrastructure Pipeline dashboard regularly to allow seamless online monitoring.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman National Infrastructure Pipeline Pipeline projects Ministry of Health Department of Water Resources
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Toxic gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant: Four workers dead
Migratory birds in Bhitarkanika National Park | Express
Bird Flu takes over in India: Cases in Kerala, Himachal, Rajasthan, MP
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp