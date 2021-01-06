Headline inflation declines in December as vegetable prices begin easing

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After facing unseasonal increases since September, vegetable prices finally declined in December indicating that retail inflation may ease further, according to ratings agency Nomura.

Sudden hikes beginning September had led to prices rising by 40.6 per cent, but December has seen a correction. The month saw a 19.2 per cent sequential contraction during the month.

Vegetable inflation had come in at 15.63 per cent in November and 22.5 per cent in October.

Outside vegetables, the picture remains mixed, although the pace of food inflation has tapered off.

Prices of pulses and cereals, which have the highest weightage among food and beverages in the Consumer Price Index, fell on a monthly basis, while edible oils, tea, and eggs picked up, Nomura said.

“Because of the outsized impact of vegetable prices, we expect headline inflation to fall sharply to 4.9 per cent in December over the previous year (data due on 12 January) versus 6.9 per cent in November,” noted Sonal Varma and Aurodeep Nandi, India Economists at Nomura.

In the short term, lower food price inflation, lagged effects of muted demand, and base effects should drive inflation lower, while for 2021, Nomura said it remains less optimistic since “the ‘golden window’ of growth-induced disinflation is fast closing”.

Core inflation continues to be dominated by supply-side pressures, and on aggregate, has been largely unmoved by the disinflationary impact of the growth slowdown.

The agency added that rising input costs, steadily firming demand, and a gradual return of pricing power suggest sticky core inflation, which should keep headline inflation above the RBI’s 4 per cent target in 2021.

Due to above-target inflation levels, the RBI is expected to continue with its status quo on policy rates this year despite some wiggle room.