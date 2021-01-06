STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Headline inflation declines in December as vegetable prices begin easing

Sudden hikes beginning September had led to prices rising by 40.6 per cent, but December has seen a correction. The month saw a 19.2 per cent sequential contraction during the month.

Published: 06th January 2021 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

2017-03-14T072311Z_1_LYNXMPED2D0BX_RTROPTP_3_INDIA-ECONOMY-INFLATION

For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After facing unseasonal increases since September, vegetable prices finally declined in December indicating that retail inflation may ease further, according to ratings agency Nomura. 

Sudden hikes beginning September had led to prices rising by 40.6 per cent, but December has seen a correction. The month saw a 19.2 per cent sequential contraction during the month.

Vegetable inflation had come in at 15.63 per cent in November and 22.5 per cent in October.

Outside vegetables, the picture remains mixed, although the pace of food inflation has tapered off.

Prices of pulses and cereals, which have the highest weightage among food and beverages in the Consumer Price Index, fell on a monthly basis, while edible oils, tea, and eggs picked up, Nomura said.

“Because of the outsized impact of vegetable prices, we expect headline inflation to fall sharply to 4.9 per cent in December over the previous year (data due on 12 January) versus 6.9 per cent in November,” noted Sonal Varma and Aurodeep Nandi, India Economists at Nomura.

In the short term, lower food price inflation, lagged effects of muted demand, and base effects should drive inflation lower, while for 2021, Nomura said it remains less optimistic since “the ‘golden window’ of growth-induced disinflation is fast closing”. 

Core inflation continues to be dominated by supply-side pressures, and on aggregate, has been largely unmoved by the disinflationary impact of the growth slowdown.

The agency added that rising input costs, steadily firming demand, and a gradual return of pricing power suggest sticky core inflation, which should keep headline inflation above the RBI’s 4 per cent target in 2021.

Due to above-target inflation levels, the RBI is expected to continue with its status quo on policy rates this year despite some wiggle room. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Members of Women Democratic Front take part in a rally to condemn rape incidents. (Representational Photo | AP)
50-year-old woman gang-raped, murdered in UP's Badaun, priest booked
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp