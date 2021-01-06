STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

RBI to be on a long-pause in rates on sticky non-food inflation: Report

The central bank is likely to pare the pandemic-driven emergency response as well, the report by Singaporean lender DBS said.

Published: 06th January 2021 05:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 05:15 PM   |  A+A-

RBI

Reserve Bank of India (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The non-food component in the price basket will continue to keep inflation at a high level and result in a "long pause" in interest rates, a foreign bank said on Wednesday.

The central bank is likely to pare the pandemic-driven emergency response as well, the report by Singaporean lender DBS said.

It can be noted that the high inflation driven by the food prices has forced the RBI to go for a status quo in rates for the three consecutive reviews of the bi-monthly policy meetings, even as growth continues to be in the negative territory.

The RBI expects the GDP to contract by 7.5 per cent for FY21. The bank report said over a six month period, food inflation is likely to ease, but non-food may be sticky on account of rigidity in domestic fuel taxation, marginal hikes in manufacturing costs after months of the shutdown, commodity price rises, telecom price adjustments and return in demand impulses in certain core categories.

The recent rally in commodities lends to fresh cost-push impact, especially industrial metals, it said, pointing out that generic steel hot-rolled coil futures are up by over 80 per cent since late-September 2020, while on oil, Brent crude rallied 30 per cent in the December quarter.

"While India's CPI inflation is expected to ease, 2021 average inflation will stay above the 4 per cent target. Room for outright rate cuts is, thereby, limited, but the central bank will settle into a long pause, with a bias to anchor rates through strong dovish guidance," as per the report.

It added that an upcoming review of the inflation targets is "unlikely" to result in a material change. The 4 per cent inflation target given to the Reserve Bank of India is up for review post-March.

The report said going forward, it expects the central bank to pare part of the pandemic-driven emergency response at an incremental pace and the same will start with a shift in the liquidity stance.

The bias will be to keep significant liquidity surplus, modulating the quantum through regular channels, it said, adding lapse of the CRR (Cash Reserve Ratio) relaxation, smaller doses of market stabilisation securities will organically tap the liquidity brakes at the margin.

If growth takes root in H2 FY22, part of the ultra-accommodative bias might be moderated, but in a calibrated manner, it said.

It can be noted that RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had in the past spoken about exiting the pandemic measures in an orderly manner at the right time.

From an economic recovery perspective, it said a push to activity hinges on efficacy, deployment and timeliness of the vaccination programme and also underlined the challenges of what is said to be the largest vaccination programme in the world.

Plans to vaccinate all the residents will amount to Rs 57,000-80,000 crore of cost, apart from infrastructure and logistics costs, it said, adding that the fiscal cost of the exercise is yet to be finalised.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RBI Reserve Bank of India GDP CPI inflation
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Toxic gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant: Four workers dead
Migratory birds in Bhitarkanika National Park | Express
Bird Flu takes over in India: Cases in Kerala, Himachal, Rajasthan, MP
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp