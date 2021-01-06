STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex snaps 10-session winning run, drops 264 points

ITC was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, shedding around 3 per cent, followed by Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, HUL and HCL Tech.

Published: 06th January 2021 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

Nifty, Sensex, BSE, NSE

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Snapping its 10-session winning run, equity benchmark Sensex tumbled 264 points on Wednesday, dragged by losses in Reliance Industries, ITC and Infosys.

After touching its record intra-day high of 48,616.66 in early trade, the 30-share BSE index pared all gains to end 263.72 points or 0.54 per cent lower at 48,174.06.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty fell 53.25 points or 0.38 per cent to 14,146.25. It touched a record peak of 14,244.15 during the day.

ITC was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, shedding around 3 per cent, followed by Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, HUL and HCL Tech.

On the other hand, PowerGrid, Bharti Airtel, ONGC and UltraTech Cement were among the gainers.

Domestic equities witnessed high volatility and corrected mainly on turning outcome of Georgia's run-off elections for two Senate seats in the favour of Democrats, said Binod Modi, Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities.

"Control of Senate by Democrats is likely to result in reversal of lower tax rates in the US, which may create certain volatility in the market," he said, adding that volatility index shot up sharply over 5 per cent at one point of time.

Further, profit-booking at record levels also dragged benchmarks lower, traders said. Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong ended on a positive note, while Tokyo and Seoul were in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading firm in early deals. Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.99 per cent higher at USD 54.13 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex BSE NSE NIFTY
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Members of Women Democratic Front take part in a rally to condemn rape incidents. (Representational Photo | AP)
50-year-old woman gang-raped, murdered in UP's Badaun, priest booked
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp