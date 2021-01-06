Turkish firm to invest Rs 100 crore in Kerala couple’s spa business

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Baby Sutra -- a startup providing salon and spa service to pregnant women, new mothers and newborn -- has attracted nearly Rs 100 crore investment from an Ankara-based trading company, said its Kasaragod-based founder couple Hafeez and Hajera Lahir Kudroli.

They said Metalex International Construction Group Trading Company, based in Ankara, has offered to invest $13.33 million for a 49% stake in the company.

The money would be used to open around 100 new salons across India, West Asia and South-East Asia, said Hafeez. Baby Sutra opened its first and only store at Koramangala in Bengaluru last year. “The new stores will come up in tier I and II cities,” said Hafeez, who is from Cherkala.