STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex jumps over 250 points in early trade; Nifty above 14,200

The 30-share BSE index was trading 270.69 points or 0.56 per cent higher at 48,444.75, and the broader NSE Nifty rose 80.95 points or 0.57 per cent to 14,227.20.

Published: 07th January 2021 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Bombay Stock Exchange. (File Photo | EPS/ Debdutta Mitra)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 250 points in early trade on Thursday, tracking gains in index majors Reliance Industries, HDFC and ICICI Bank amid positive trend in global equities.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 270.69 points or 0.56 per cent higher at 48,444.75, and the broader NSE Nifty rose 80.95 points or 0.57 per cent to 14,227.20.

PowerGrid was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2 per cent, followed by SBI, IndusInd Bank, L&T, Axis Bank, ONGC and Bajaj Finance.

On the other hand, Titan, TCS, HUL and Infosys were among the laggards. In the previous session, Sensex ended 263.72 points or 0.54 per cent lower at 48,174.06, and Nifty fell 53.25 points or 0.38 per cent to 14,146.25.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 483.64 crore on a net basis on Wednesday, according to provisional exchange data.

According to Binod Modi Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities, domestic equities look to be firm at the moment.

Notably, FPIs turned net sellers after a considerable gap, which suggests profit-booking or sector rotation given sharp returns generated by select sectors like IT, pharma and metals.

US equities witnessed sharp recovery mainly on increased prospects of higher fiscal stimulus and capital expenditures towards infrastructure developments as Democrats' control in both houses of Congress will help Biden to push his agendas, said Modi.

"Notably, yesterday's rebound clearly overlooked the concerns of reversal of lower tax rates and disruption created by Trump's supporters in the US Capitol where a joint session of Congress was convened to certify Biden's victory over Trump," he added.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul were trading on a positive note in mid-session deals, while Hong Kong was in the red.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark, Brent crude, was trading 0.79 per cent higher at USD 54.73 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex BSE NSE NIFTY
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Toxic gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant: Four workers dead
Migratory birds in Bhitarkanika National Park | Express
Bird Flu takes over in India: Cases in Kerala, Himachal, Rajasthan, MP
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp